12 ‘C S' Tips for Diabetic Foot Care
1. Clean with Soap and luke-warm water.
2. Completely Soak up all moisture -
[dry well, especially between toes].
3. Creams to Surfaces of whole foot -
[apply moisturizers, except between toes].
4. Clip and Snip toe nails with care.
5. Check and Scrutinize feet frequently -
[for fissures (cuts), sores, blisters & colour change].
6. Consult Surgeon, at once, if any changes noted.
7. Cease Strutting around (walking) barefoot.
8. Convert Soles of footwear, to soft microcellular rubber.
9. Clean Socks at all times, of cotton, changed daily.
10. Comfortable Shoes, that keep feet warm and dry.
11. Confirm Sandals, straps and shoes do not hurt.
12. Control of Sugars, the diabetic control is paramount.
(Dr. C S Rajan is a senior consultant surgeon at St Martha's Hospital, Bangalore)