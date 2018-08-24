  • search

No burglar will ever dare to enter this 21-year-old woman’s London house

    Having cute dogs and cats as pets makes us feel better in our lives but when one feels comfortable in the company of deadly snakes?! Well, that's too is a fact for this young London-based woman.

    The above video tells about Zee, a 21-year-old aspiring veterinary nurse, who has turned her apartment into a paradise of her collection of the long reptile. Her pets include a 16-foot-long Burmese python which makes full use of the spacious flat to move around.

    Zee said she felt obsessed with snakes since she was six and since the age of 14, she has learnt to share her living space with snakes. She now has 16 snakes comprising a number of pythons besides the Burmese one.

    We bet her house is always safe as no burglar will ever dare to enter it.

    Credit: BarcroftAnimals; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
