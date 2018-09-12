  • search

Is he really a man? His movements make us suspicious

By
    No, he is not one of those apes with a tail but yet, Eli Martyr is capable of making some bizarre movements that resemble those of our predecessors.

    The above video shows Martyr exhibiting his unusual movements using all four limbs for the audition for The Planet of The Apes. The video uploaded on YouTube shows the professional stunt performer running on four legs in Vaughan, Canada, climbing poles and even covering grounds fast. Martyr told Storyful what he wanted to achieve with the video: "I had created the video to give the co-ordinator an idea of the types of movements i was familiar with (sic)," he added.

    Is he really a man? His movements make us suspicious

    Credit: Eli Martyr via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:08 [IST]
