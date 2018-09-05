These two vehicles that overturned are not toys! Imagine the force that made them look so

Have you seen a more dangerous video than this? We hope not. And this has been filmed in Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, September 4.

The video was taken after Typhoon Jebi, the strongest in 25 years, hit the island nation. It shows a big truck and a white van that were trying to cross a bridge getting overturned because of the strong winds over the bridge, just like a couple of toys. The vehicles were pushed to the edge of the bridge that have a restless waterbody underneath. Those taking the video screamed in fear to see such a picture before them.

We sincerely hope that those inside the vehicles are doing well after such an experience.

The storm headed northeast towards eastern Shikoku and Osaka and flights and train services were shut because of it, NHK reported.

Credit: @08030229j via Storyful; Published on Rumble