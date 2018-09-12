  • search

Opera singer decides to sing for the penguins in Antarctica… you won’t believe what happened

    They are known to live a peaceful life. But these flightless birds found their prized peace in tatters when opera singer Nick Allen comes up with an impromptu performance in their territory. In the video above, we see a bunch of penguins left stunned by the singer's voice sudden take off and running helter-skelter, perhaps fearing that a threat is imminent. Hilarious reaction, to say the least.

    But their retreating reaction should not discourage Nick who has a powerful voice and must have worked hard on attaining it. He has a wrong audience here and we can't really blame either for the funny outcome of this concert here in the ice continent.

    Credit: NicholasAllen; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 7:13 [IST]
