This man’s incredible act while riding a scooter will leave you stunned

Each man on this planet is blessed with some unique capability. In the video above, we see a man having a unique capacity of his own and it is about balancing 16 bicycles while on the move.

Filmed in Jieyang city in China's Guangdong province in July, a motorist while driving sees a man holding a wooden stick on his shoulders while riding a scooter and that stick in turn is holding 16 bicycles that he is transporting to some other place.

Also Read | This little girl suddenly discovers that she is entering Disney World; her reaction is priceless

We don't know if this man who is balancing so many bicycles on his shoulders while riding a scooter had earlier worked in a circus but his act is simply an incredible one to take note of.

Liked the video? Look out for more of them on our site.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble