This man’s incredible act while riding a scooter will leave you stunned

Posted By:
    Each man on this planet is blessed with some unique capability. In the video above, we see a man having a unique capacity of his own and it is about balancing 16 bicycles while on the move.

    Filmed in Jieyang city in China's Guangdong province in July, a motorist while driving sees a man holding a wooden stick on his shoulders while riding a scooter and that stick in turn is holding 16 bicycles that he is transporting to some other place.

    We don't know if this man who is balancing so many bicycles on his shoulders while riding a scooter had earlier worked in a circus but his act is simply an incredible one to take note of.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    video china bizarre fun

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 7:02 [IST]
