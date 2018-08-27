You have to see this car to believe it…Absolutely bizarre

We have seen two-faced trains that cover distances both up and down the route without bothering to shift their locomotives. But have you ever seen a two-faced vehicle plying on the road? Well, not many have seen that for sure but here is a video that shows how it is.

In this footage, a bizarre car with both its sides as the front, is seen travelling on a highway in the USA. The car seems to be a modified model of Chevy pickup truck which has two front ends and there are two persons - both sitting with the steerings on each of those ends facing opposite directions.

Other motorists trailing the vehicle first felt that it was a vehicle which entered a wrong way but soon they saw in disbelief that the car has no back but two fronts! This video was taken in Massachusetts in May.

Have seen anything puzzling like this? Please share if you have. And also share this startling video.

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble