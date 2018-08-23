  • search

This 70-year-old couple loves to do something that many of their age fears

    Age is no bar for those who know how to enjoy. The elderly couple in this video is no exception to that universal rule.

    Also Read | Tongue twisters are a child's play for this Chinese woman

    The pensioners in their 70s, Dennis and Sylvia Bloor, love to ride rollercoasters and pay repeated visits to theme parks to live their lives to the hilt. The fact that the duo even ignores their arthritis while taking the ride shows how much they love what they love. They are relishing their rollercoaster rides regularly since 1994 and they have tried the fun rides in many countries.

    This video shows the Bloors giving some hilarious expressions while giving The Wicker Man wooden rollercoaster at Alton Towers at Staffordshire in the UK a try for the very first time.

    Loved the video? Watch more of them on our site.

    Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
