  • search

This cute polar bear sees ‘another polar bear’ on a reflective object and feels intrigued

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Like human beings, animals also feel intrigued to see their self-image. This video is about one such animal - a polar bear - which is surprised by its own reflection it sees on the bumper of a vehicle and tries to touch and play with it.

    Also Read | My award for most honest dog of the year goes to this cute bulldog

    The video is taken by Alan James Spence when he saw the polar bear roaming around along a road in Churchill, Manitoba, in Canada. The animal casually approaches a parked truck and is surprised to see its own reflection on its bumper made of chrome. Intrigued, the bear tries to touch its own image but is disappointed that it could not reach it. It then loses interest to go to the other side of the vehicle.

    This cute polar bear sees ‘another polar bear’ on a reflective object and feels intrigued

    Credit: Alan Spence via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video animal wildlife polar bear funny

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue