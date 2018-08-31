This cute polar bear sees ‘another polar bear’ on a reflective object and feels intrigued

Like human beings, animals also feel intrigued to see their self-image. This video is about one such animal - a polar bear - which is surprised by its own reflection it sees on the bumper of a vehicle and tries to touch and play with it.

The video is taken by Alan James Spence when he saw the polar bear roaming around along a road in Churchill, Manitoba, in Canada. The animal casually approaches a parked truck and is surprised to see its own reflection on its bumper made of chrome. Intrigued, the bear tries to touch its own image but is disappointed that it could not reach it. It then loses interest to go to the other side of the vehicle.

Credit: Alan Spence via Storyful; Published on Rumble