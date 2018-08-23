Is this Madhya Pradesh priest really an incarnation of a mythological guru?

Some people have mysterious medical conditions that are often unexplained. But for this priest in a temple in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Tiwari, the bizarre condition whereby his body shrinks and bones bend impossibly is no obstacle.

His medical condition has never been diagnosed by doctors and the local people call him 'the bendy priest' but he is never mocked for his physical deformation and is also likened to the mythological guru, Ashtavakra, who had eight bends in his body.

Also Read | This dog can move again; watch the energy & excitement it has; even its friends are happy

Bharat believes that his condition was perhaps caused by an accident whereby a wall had fallen on him at the age of five. He has no complains about his life and says everybody respects him and he blesses them all. Bharat, 53, says he has no disease or problem while his doctor says that although it might not be possible to cure him but at least it can be ensured that his condition doesn't deteriorate.

If you were touched by the video, please comment in the section below. Explore our site for more.

Credit: BarcroftTV; Published on Rumble