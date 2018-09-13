  • search

This sea creature is following the scuba divers like a lost puppy… cute

By
    A couple of scuba divers in Belize, Central America, were returning from a dive to their boat when they met a baby shark, vastly different from how we perceive the adult ones, and the little creature approaches the divers like a lost puppy. The divers also could not resist from giving the shark a little affectionate scratch on its back.

    Also Read | Never blow a bubble before this baby... watch why

    As one of the divers swam on and met another, the baby shark followed and it seemed it was in a friendly circle, having new buddies. This baby is a nurse shark which is not known to be attacking unless provoked. They are known to be powerful swimmers and their mouths are meant for eating scraps and prey on objects smaller than people.

    This video is something that will surely excite shark lovers.

    How did you find the video? Share your thoughts and look for more such stuff on our site.

    Credit: WildCreatures; Published on Rumble

    video shark baby ocean

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
