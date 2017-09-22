LIVE: Amazon Great Indian Festival Vs Flipkart Big Billion Days, iPhone 8 with 10% Off*

With the high inflation of one of the biggest sale from Amazon and Flipkart continues, more and more products and offers are getting on the discount and Cashback shelves. On this sale, The Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival both are featuring exciting contests in addition to the 10% off on distinct Bank Cards. Both e-commerce giant has started taking the pre-orders for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. If you are eager to know more, what you can avail in remaining last three days or less then scroll below and find out some of the unique offers that you may haven't yet noticed; right now!

Today's Exciting Offers at Amazon Great Indian Festival (Day 2):

iPhone 8 Pre-Order Offer: Amazon initiated iPhone 8 pre-order. The starting price of iPhone 8 is Rs. 64,000 but it comes with two exciting offers. Offer 1: It's a Special Jio Offer which guarantees 70% buyback when customers upgrade from iPhone 8/8 Plus and also it includes Rs. 10,000 Cashback with Citi Credit & Citi Debit Cards. Offer 2: This is simply an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange of iPhone device and also No Cost EMI will be starting at RS. 5,334 per month. Customers can choose any one of the two offers. Deliveries to start from this 29th September in most of the main cities.

Offers on Other Mobiles: Customers can find up to Rs. 6,300 off on Samsung mobiles and up to 40% off on LG mobiles and these deal also include exchange offers and No Cost EMIs.

Other Trending Offers: One can get up to 20% off on Laptops, up to 40% off on Televisions, up to 55% off on Camera & Accessories, up to 70% off on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, luggage and up to 70% off also AmazonBasics and more. Go to Amazon now to avail all the exciting offers.

App Only Offer Contest: Customers need to purchase products from App during the offer period to get eligible to avail the chance of winning 1 year of free travel from Yatra in addition to assured Rs. 1,000 off on domestic flights and Rs. 1,250 off on domestic hotel bookings.

Today's Exciting Offers at Flipkart Big Billion Days (Day 3):

Brand-New PhonePe Offer: New offer arrived from PhonePe to gift customers more saving. Now customers can get up to Rs. 300 Cashback on payment via PhonePe and the maximum Cashback is Rs. 100 each day. Collectively, customers can get 10% Discount from SBI Debit & Credit Cards plus 10% extra Cashback on payments that is done through PhonePe. That is consumers spending within PhonePe using SBI Debit/Credit card can also avail this Instant Discount offer.

iPhone 8 Pre-Order Offer: Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are up and ready for pre-order where No Cost EMIs are starting from Rs. 6,084/month and also one can get upto Rs 23,000 off on exchange and also the Bank Offer extra 10% off* with SBI Debit and Credit Cards and 10% Cashback from PhonePe Offer stands for this purchase. Other than this, one can also find Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card offer which gives extra 5% off and Rs. 10,000 Cashback* with Citi Credit and World Debit Cards can be seen on this offer.

Other To Offers: Flipkart offering up to 50% off on Smart, FHD TVs under Rs. 20,000 and up to 80% on fashion and accessories and more. By purchasing more than Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart Fashion store one can get eligible to save extra 20% in the upcoming Festive Sale.

Ongoing Contests: Shopping for Rs. 1 Lakh+ worth products in the offer period consumers will get guaranteed 2 Nights and 3 Days Holiday Voucher from ClubMahindra. Offer is not applicable on purchase of EGVs. Other contests are BID AND WIN and Play & Win Contest. Go to Flipkart now to find out more.

