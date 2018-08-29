  • search

Kid speeds with her shopping cart inside grocery store; meets a hilarious end

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kids get a tad excited when inside a shopping store, may be because get overwhelmed to see the big stock of things. The above video says the story of one such kid.

    Also Read | Is there something invisible that is pulling these 2 sleeping passengers to each other?

    She has filled up her cart with some grocery items may be to help her parents in their buying. But she perhaps overloaded her little cart and as she speeds towards the counter when called by her mom, she tumbles along with it.

    Loaded with cuteness. Isn't it?

    Kid speeds with her shopping cart inside grocery store; meets a hilarious end

    Share the video if you liked it and look for more on our site.

    Credit: AFV; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video kid shopping funny

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 7:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue