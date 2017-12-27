Karnataka elections: Gangawati Assembly constituency

"There are a number of exciting things to know about Gangavathi. Formerly known as Neelavati,Gangavathi was the centre for development activities in agricultural sector and was rightly called as the ""Rice Bowl of Karnataka"" The town is located in the newly formed Koppal district. The eminent historical city of Hampi is only at 13km from Gangavathi. The city attracts large numbers of tourists. After construction of Tungabhadra Dam at Munirabad about 40km from city the agricultural, production of area increased rapidly.

It is one of the commercial hubs in the entire Hyderabad Karnataka region, also known as a largest city in terms of area and population when compared to any towns within Koppal district.Anegundi situated on left bank of the river Tungabhadra is the place where the elephants of the Vijayanagara kings were kept. It is believed to be the monkey kingdom of Kishkinda in the epic of Ramayana. Anjanadri hill, the birth place of Hanuman and the mountain Rishimuka are the other places near Anegundi associated with Ramayana.

Also, Asia's first Rice Technology Park is being established at Navali-Karatagi villages on the outskirts of Gangavati to provide a one-stop solution to problems of rice growers and help in value addition in a big way.

JD(S) MLA of Gangavathi, Iqbal Ansari is the current sitting MLA here. He as been accused of writing off all his properties in the name of actress Panchami, his second wife. "

OneIndia News