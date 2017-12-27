Karnataka elections: Afzalpur Assembly constituency

Afzalpur is a panchayat town in Gulbarga district of North Karnataka. It is also the headquarters of the Afzalpur taluk. Afzalpur Taluk borders Aland taluk of Gulbarga district to the north, Gulbarga taluk of Gulbarga district to the east, Jevargi taluk of Gulbarga district and Sindgi taluk of Bijapur district to the south, Indi Taluk of Bijapur district to the west and Akalkot Taluk of Solapurdistrict of Maharashtra to the north-west.

Shri Vijay Laxmi temple, MahaShani Temple, Malikarjun Temple, Choudeshwari Temple, Maheboob Subhani Darga and Afzal Khan Mosque are major places of interest in and around Afzalpur. Marjee Peer Darga at the confluence of Bhima and Amarja rivers is also a place visited by many.

Chinamalli, Mashal, Atanur, Ganagapur and Udachan are the other historical sites in Afzalpur Taluk.

Congress party's Malii Ayya Venkayya Guttedar is the current MLA from Afzalpur. He defeated KJP's M.Y.Patil by 5,238 votes in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections. Guttedar won from this constituency even in 2008 and prior to that in 1994 and 1999.

OneIndia News