Aadhaar is a 12- digit unique identification number, issued by the government to all residents of India based on their biometric and demographic data including adults, children, transgenders, infants and differently-abled people in India. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a central government agency of india, is mandated to issue an Aadhaar card to each resident of the country. Aadhaar Card is much more than a identify proof, it has helped the nation, in creating a centralized ID proof. Aadhaar also helps in eliminating fake id holders from the society, as it has proper and structured verification procedure.

Adults as well as children, once they know they are eligible for Aadhaar card can apply for one however; process involved while applying for Aadhaar card can take a bit of time. The primary thing you should know is that registration of Aadhaar card is right now completely voluntary and even if you dont get one, you can still avail and enjoy from any kind of privilege that you are eligible for. Secondly, each individuals have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment center nearby your location and submit all the required documents and biometric data required.

However these days, people can also apply for an Aadhaar card online as it is very easy and time-saving process. Once the individual submit all the required documents and completes the appplication process then they can easily download or take a printout the Aadhaar card online. They have to enter their Aadhaar number and enrollment number inorder to download the Aadhaar card details.

Procedure to Apply for Aadhaar Card:

The very first step to apply for new Aadhaar card includes, keeping all the required documents ready. Then the applicant should book the appoinment and visit the enrolment centre. By visiting the official website of UIDAI, one can apply for an online Aadhaar card known as e-Aadhaar card.

As a first step, find the enrollment center nearby for Aadhaar card application

After finding the enrollment center, you can book an appoinment online.

It is more important that you need to present on the day of the appointment well in advance before the scheduled time so that you will not miss the opportunity on that day. Once you are at the centre here are the thing you will be expected to do:

The very first thing you need to do is to fill out the enrollment form. You can also fill the enrollment form via online too before you go for the appointment.

Once you have filled up the form, submit it along with the supporting documents.

The supporting documents will include a proof of identity and a proof of address.

Once you are done with the submission of required documents and they are approved, you will have to submit biometric data too. The biometric data includes your fingerprint impression and iris scan

They will also take a photograph of you for the records.

Once all your details are collected by the authorities, then you need to ensure that you dont leave without taking the acknowledgement slip of your enrolment. The acknowledgment slip provided to you will have your 14 digit enrollment number on it which will help you to check the status of your application at any time.

Steps to Download e-Aadhaar Card:

Nowadays because of the advanced technologies and improvements in day-to-day life, most of the people willing to download the Aadhaar card online as it is very easy and hassle-free process. If you want to apply Aadhaar card online, then have a computer and internet connection ready. One can easily download the Aadhaar card by entering the enrollment number or Aadhaar number.

To download a copy of the Aadhaar card known as the e-Adhaar follow the below steps:

Go to the e-Aadhaar section of the UIDAI website.

Fill the form either by choosing aadhaar number or enrollment ID

Enter your enrollment ID or aadhaar number along with the other details like name, phone number, pin code, etc.

Once you filled the form, Click on OTP (One Time Password) option.

Then you will receive a OTP number to your mobile

Enter the OTP code sent to your mobile number and click on 'validate' and download option.

Your online aadhaar card will be downloaded on your computer.

In some of the states, districts of certain states and union territories where the enrolment for Aadhaar is being done by the Registrar General of India. These places are:

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Jammu & Kashmir

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Dadar and Nagar Haveli

Lakshadweep

Uttara Kannada

Haveri

Davangere

Bangalore rural

Chikkabalapur

Kodagu

Udupi

Gadag

Once you done with the Aadhaar card enrollment process, you can check the status of your aadhaar card process through several methods.

Check Aadhaar Enrollment Status:

If you want to check the Aadhaar card status, then go to the UIDAI website and enter your enrollment number to see if you have been allotted an Aadhaar number or not. The procedure of checking your Aadhaar status is quite simple and can be done online, even if you happen to lose your enrolment number.

Check Aadhaar Through SMS:

Inorder to get the Aadhaar number via an SMS and all you have to do is to go to the UIDAI website and enter some details like enrollment number, the date and time of the appointment and the registered mobile number. You will receive your aadhaar number via SMS.

Procedure to Get the e-Adhaar Letter:

Once the documents and biometric data has been submitted you will have to wait for some time before your Aadhaar card arrives. Normally, it takes 60 days to 3 months of time to get the aadhaar card. Sometimes it will take more time also. The card will be sent to you via Indian Post and can, at times, take a bit longer to reach owing to the volume of the number of people enrolling for Aadhaar.

However if you are in a hurry then you can download a copy of the Aadhaar card known as the e-Adhaar. Whil applying for an Aadhaar card online you will get an acknowledgement slip along with the reference details like enrollment number and other details. Inorder to retrive the Aadhaar card online, then you can either use UID or EID. Below ar e the steps to download and print the Aadhaar card online.

Steps to Download and Print the Aadhaar card:

Go to the e-Aadhaar section of the UIDAI website [i.e] http://www.uidai.gov.in/

Once you opened the website, click on the section 'Aadhaar online services' and click 'Aadhaar enrolment'

After that Click on 'Download Aadhaar'

You will be directed to a URL https://eAadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

You can choose either UID or EID based on what you have.

Enter your Aadhaar number /enrollment number

Enter all your personal information like name, mobile number, pin code, image captcha etc..

Once you filled the form, Click on OTP (One Time Password) option.

Then you will receive a OTP number to your mobile

Enter the OTP code sent to your mobile number and click on 'validate' and download option.

Your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in a PDF format.

Inorder to see or open the content in PDF you have to enter your password and pin code.

How to Download Aadhaar Card by Enrollment Number:

Here are the steps to download aadhaar card online by using enrollment number.

Go to the official UIDAI website [i.e] http://www.uidai.gov.in/

Once you opened the website, click on the section 'Aadhaar online services' and click 'Aadhaar enrolment'

You will be directed to the web page of e-Aadhaar

Enter the time stamp and the 14 digit EID number provided in the acknowledgment slip.

After that you have to enter other personal details like full name, pin code, mobile number, image captcha inorder to get the OTP (One time Password)

Then you will receive a OTP number to your mobile

After that enter the OTP number to the website to confirm your request

Your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in a PDF format.

Inorder to see or open the content in PDF you have to enter your password and pin code.

Once the PDF format of Aadhaar card is downloaded, you can use the printout copy of it wherever it is required.

Steps to retrieve my lost Enrollment Details or Acknowledgement slip:

There are few instances where people may lose either their enrollment details or acknowledgement slip. Below are the steps to retrieve the lost UID/EID details with the help of UIDAI website.

Go to the official UIDAI website [i.e] http://www.uidai.gov.in/

Click on the Aadhaar Online Services section and click Retrieve Lost 'UID/EID'

Click on the selection to get your lost EID

After that you have to enter other personal details like full name, pin code, mobile number, image captcha inorder to get the OTP (One time Password)

Then you will receive a OTP number to your mobile

After the verification of OTP, you will be delivered with your enrolment details

Reasons for not receving Aadhaar card OTP:

Following are the possible reasons why you may have not received Aadhaar card OTP. Check the below points and take necessary steps.

Your mobile number was not registered during your application for Aadhaar card.

Network problems.

Blocked sim.

Not enough mobile phone storage to receive new SMS.

However, applying for aadhaar card and the aadhaar card downloading process is very simple the applicant might get rejected in some of the cases.

This may be because of not having proper documentation or having enrolled earlier. If you dont receive Aadhaar card or its status is shown as rejected, then you have to reapply for Aadhaar card one more time. In such cases, you have to follow again the general procedures for appointment booking and complete the registration process.

If you have successfully completed the entire process and received the Aadhaar card then it is more important to check the details provided in the Aadhaar card. This helps to make sure that the correct information on record. If you find any differences in the information, you can use the online service to update your Aadhaar information.

