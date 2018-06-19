How to choose the best name for your baby? This Maharashtra couple conducts an ‘election’

Mumbai, June 19: Have you voted? No? Why? These are some of the questions we all face during the election season. Right? Now, welcome to a unique election to get the best name for your newborn, in case you and your spouse have been recently blessed with a "baby".

If you are still wondering what would be the best name for your child, just follow in the footsteps of this Maharashtra couple. The couple recently decided to name their baby boy in a unique way. They held an election on June 15, complete with election banners and ballot boxes to decide upon a name.

Friends and relatives of Mithun and Mansi Bang, who belong to Gondiya, participated in the voting for a name for their baby, who was born on June 5. Three names were suggested by family members and relatives and the couple decided to use a ballot paper containing these names.

Incidentally, among those present at the event was former lawmaker Nana Patole, whose resignation from the Lok Sabha necessitated a by-poll in Gondiya on May 28. The "election" was held under the banner of "Balak Naam Chayan Aayog", whose logo bore an uncanny resemblance to that of the Election Commission of India.

Mithun Bang, 34, a garment businessman, said that out of the three suggested names, one had to be finalised. "Friends and relatives were taken into confidence for finalising the name through the ballot box and we invited Patole, along with the local BJP MLA and a former MLA for the event," Bang said.

On June 15, the "voters" were invited and the "ballot paper" contained the three names. Of the 192 votes, 92 went to the name Yuvaan. That was the name they gave their baby.

Bang said when his first child was born, she was named Bhumi. Asked if a similar "polling" was conducted then, he said, "there was a death in the family and we did not have any ceremony."

Now, the Bang couple can proudly claim that Yuvaan is a "democratically elected" name. Then what are you waiting for? If you too are confused which name suits your baby the best, then you too can host an "election" at your home and make our democracy more vibrant.

