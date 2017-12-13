Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Rajula constituency-Amrish J. Der

Der Amarishbhai Jivabhai has been Congress candidate from Rajula constituency. Rajula is a general category constituency. Rajula is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

Rajula is a city and municipality located in Amreli district. The constituency will have 261 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 222854.

Nalinbhai Kotadiya of Gujarat Parivartan Party won from this seat in 2012 elections with a majority of 18710 votes. Rajula has a big market yard facility. Originally Rajula spread between Dholio Dunger and Piriyo Dungar, but expanded beyond that area on all sides. A small lake appears on the western side of the town near the dam.

OneIndia News