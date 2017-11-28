Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Navsari constituency- Bhavnaben Patel

The Congress party's candidate from the Navsari Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Bhavnaben Patel.

Navsari is a city and municipality in the Surat Metropolitan Region often called Surat's twin city. Navsari, one of the oldest cities of Gujarat, with a history of over 2000 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Piyushbhai Dinkarbhai Desai is the current MLA representing Navsari Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Piyushbhai Dinkarbhai Desai defeated Congress party's Arvindbhai Durlabhbhai Patel by 15,981 votes. The BJP has been winning from this seat since 1990.

OneIndia News