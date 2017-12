The Congress party's candidate from the Jhalod Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Bhavesh Katara. Jhalod Assembly is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

The Congress party's Garasiya Miteshbhai Kalabhai is the current MLA representing Jhalod Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Garasiya Miteshbhai Kalabhai had defeated BJP's Vaghela Bhavsingbhai Ditabhai by 40,073 votes.

OneIndia News