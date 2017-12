The Congress party's candidate from the Devgadh Baria Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai.

In the Legislative Assembly Elections 2012, Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad of BJP won the elections against NCP candidate Chauhan Bhupendrasinh Chimansinh. Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai of Congress.

