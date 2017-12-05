Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Udhna constituency- Vivekbhai Patel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Udhna Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Vivekbhai Patel.

BJP's Narottambhai Patel is the current MLA representing Udhna Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Narottambhai Patel had defeated Congress' Rajput Dhansukhbhai Bhagwatiprasad by 32,754 votes.

Vivekbhai is 58-years-old and a resident of Surat. He is a graduate and hold an engineering degree from Gujarat University.

According to myneta.info, his assets are worth around Rs 7.8 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

OneIndia News