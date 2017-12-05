Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Surat North constituency- Kantibhai Himatbhai Ballar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Surat North Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kantibhai Himatbhai Ballar. Surat is a port city situated on the banks of the Tapi river.

BJP's Ajaykumar Jashvantlal Choksi is the current MLA representing Surat North Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ajaykumar Jashvantlal Choksi had defeated Congress party's Kachhdiya Dineshbhai Manubhai by 22,034 votes. The BJP has been winning from Surat North seat since 1990.

OneIndia News