Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Katargam constituency- Vinubhai Moradiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Katargam Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Vinubhai Moradiya.

The current MLA representing Katargam Assembly constituency is BJP's Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai Vanani. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Nanubhai Vanani had defeated Congress party's Nandlal Kalabhai Pandav by 43,272 votes.

Vinubhai Moradiya is 50-years-old and a resident of Dabholi area in Surat. He has stated hi profession as agriculture and contractor. He has studied till class 10th.

According to myneta.info, Vinubhai's assets are worth around Rs 3.4 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

