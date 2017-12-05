Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Karanj constituency- Pravinbhai Ghoghari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Karanj Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pravinbhai Ghoghari.

BJP's Kachhadiya Janakbhai Manjibhai is the current MLA representing Karanj Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Manjibhai had defeated Congress party's Zalavadiya Jaysukhbhai Devchandbhai by 49,439 votes.

Pravinbhai Ghoghari is 50-years-old and a resident of Surat. According to myneta.info, Pravinbhai has studied till class 12th.

His assets are worth around Rs 5.34 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

OneIndia News