Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Karanj constituency- Pravinbhai Ghoghari

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Karanj Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Pravinbhai Ghoghari.

Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Karanj constituency- Pravinbhai Ghoghari

BJP's Kachhadiya Janakbhai Manjibhai is the current MLA representing Karanj Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Manjibhai had defeated Congress party's Zalavadiya Jaysukhbhai Devchandbhai by 49,439 votes.

Pravinbhai Ghoghari is 50-years-old and a resident of Surat. According to myneta.info, Pravinbhai has studied till class 12th.

His assets are worth around Rs 5.34 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, bjp

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 15:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.