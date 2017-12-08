Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Jamnagar South constituency- Faldu Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai

The BJP party's candidate from the Jamnagar South Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Faldu Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai.

According to Myneta.com Faldu is a 10th pass and has no criminal charges against him. He has stated his profession as farming.

Jamnagar South is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Jamnagar district.

This is totally urban seat and covers a major area of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The constituency will have 181 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 193080. Vasuben Trivedi of BJP won from this seat in assembly elections held in 2012 with 55894 votes.

