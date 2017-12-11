Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gandhinagar North constituency- Ashokbhai Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Gandhinagar North Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Ashokbhai Patel.

Gandhinagar North is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation after the division of erstwhile Gandhinagar seat.

The constituency will have 284 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,66,795.

The constituency number 36, Gandhinagar North, was won by BJP's Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel in 2012 state polls. He defeated Congress's Jugaji Nathaji Thakor by 8,011 votes. The seat will witness the contest between BJP's Patel and Congress's CJ Chavda.

