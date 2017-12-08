Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dhoraji constituency- Haribhai Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Dhoraji Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Haribhai Patel.

Dhoraji is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district.

The constituency will have 254 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 243333.

Vitthalbhai Radadiya of Indian National Congress won from this seat both in 2007 and in 2012. Pravin Makadiya of BJP took over the seat in the by-election held in 2013.

