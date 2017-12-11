Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Abdasa constituency- Chhabilbhai Patel

Chhabilbhai Patel is BJP candidate for Abdasa constituency. Abdasa is General category constituency. It is located in Kutch district. Chhabilbhai,56, is a graduate of H.K. Arts College, Gujarat University in the year 1981-82. Also, he has LLB from N.M. Law College, Gujarat University. He has no criminal cases against him.

According to myneta.info, he has declared Rs four assets. Abdasa will have 329 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 204147.

Chhabilbhai Patel won the seat as Congress candidate in 2012 assembly elections with total 60704 votes against BJP candidate. However, after he joined BJP, he lost to Congress leader Shaktisinh Goyal in bypoll held in 2014.

Address: Challaiya Saheb Bunglow, Omkar Nagar, Nakhatrana - 370615

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 1 - Abdasa (Gujarat) constituency, at Serial no 254 in Part no 304

Email:chhabilbhaipatel@gmail.com

Contact Number: 94274288999

Self Profession:Farming and Business

Spouse Profession:Farming and Business

OneIndia News