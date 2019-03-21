Google celebrates the colourful festival of Holi with a doodle

Feature

oi-Deepika S

It's time for Holi - the age-old festive ritual marking the end of winter, the coming of spring, and symbolically, the triumph of good over evil. On this day, Google has come up with a doodle wishing all the Indians in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

In the doodle, while few people are seen throwing colours and smiling as they play Holi, on the other hand, a man is seen playing the drums and a kid from the window is throwing the colour through a pichkari.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has wished country people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. He said, "This festival is a celebration of spring and our sense of fraternity and mutual goodwill. May the confluence of colours bring positive energy to all our families and our shared society."

Holi, a spring festival celebrated every year, symbolises the triumph of good over evil as well as the end of the harvest season.

The festival of colours also has a connection to Krishna. According to one Hindu legend, Krishna used to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan. These days, Vrindavan sees widows celebrate the festival amongst themselves, a tradition that began only a few years ago.

Holi is celebrated with a lot of merry-making, eating food and drinking bhaang, the infamous drink associated with Holi.

Holi also marks the time when friends and families come together to celebrate the joy of spring and cherish the festivity that comes with the rendition of spraying colour. Holi is celebrated by many with dancing to songs that celebrate the festival and eating food like gujiyas and drinking thandai.

Holi also fosters unity among people as the festival also includes the tradition of forgiving enemies and letting go past grudges.