PM Narendra Modi to address the nation tonight at 8 pm is false news

New Delhi, Mar 24: On March 24 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete lockdown of the entire nation for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A year down since the announcement was made, one of the highest searched terms on the internet is will Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation tonight.

This news has been circulated on chat groups several times. However this is fake news and the PM is not addressing the nation tonight.

While there is no information about the PM addressing the nation tonight, he is however addressing three public meetings at Kathi, West Bengal. Bihpur and Sipajhar, Assam. Both states along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry are going to polls and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The news of the Prime Minister addressing the nation tonight is not right. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued fresh guidelines. In the guidelines the MHA said States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, at district/ sub-district and city/ ward level, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements, the guidelines also said.

