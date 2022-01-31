YouTube
    Old clip of EVM tampering goes viral on social media

    New Delhi, Jan 31: A news clip is going viral with the claim that the BJP tampered with EVMs during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

    Old clip of EVM tampering goes viral on social media

    On the social media several users posted stating that the Election Commission has removed the District Collector and superintendent of police, Bhind following a controversy over the VVPAT machines.

    This clip is almost five years old and has no connection with the upcoming elections to be held in five states. It may be recalled that the Collector and SP of Bhind were shunted out in April 2017 a week ahead of the by-elections in the Ater assembly constituency.

    On April 1 2017, ABP News had uploaded the clip with the title, EVM Controversy: SP, Collector of Bhind removed. Hence it is confirmed that the viral clip is five years old and has no connection with the elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa and Uttarakhand.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Clip claims BJP tampered with EVMs

    Conclusion

    This is an old clip unconnected with upcoming elections

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
    X