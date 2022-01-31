Old clip of EVM tampering goes viral on social media

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: A news clip is going viral with the claim that the BJP tampered with EVMs during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

On the social media several users posted stating that the Election Commission has removed the District Collector and superintendent of police, Bhind following a controversy over the VVPAT machines.

This clip is almost five years old and has no connection with the upcoming elections to be held in five states. It may be recalled that the Collector and SP of Bhind were shunted out in April 2017 a week ahead of the by-elections in the Ater assembly constituency.

On April 1 2017, ABP News had uploaded the clip with the title, EVM Controversy: SP, Collector of Bhind removed. Hence it is confirmed that the viral clip is five years old and has no connection with the elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Fact Check Claim Clip claims BJP tampered with EVMs Conclusion This is an old clip unconnected with upcoming elections Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:24 [IST]