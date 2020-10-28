Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language

Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs

Fake: This time Emmanuel Macron was not egged

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: There is a video in circulation with a claim that French President, Emmanuel Macron had an egg thrown on his face.

It is claimed that Macron was attacked for his remarks on Prophet Mohammad and for calls for a boycott of French products.

The claim is incorrect and the video in circulation is from an incident in 2017 and was shot days before the presidential elections in France. We found a report in the Express titled Emmanuel Macron EGGED at agricultural show in France.

In 2016 too Macron was egged by an angry mob in Paris. A report in the Politico had covered the incident with the title, Emmanuel Macron pelted with eggs by angry mob. Macron was visiting the office in Montreuil, east of Paris, when he came face to face with a group of workers and Communist Party members furious at his government's attempt to reform labor laws. Protesters threw eggs at Macron and one hit him on the side of the head as he entered the building, the report also said.

Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language

Hence the claim being made in 2020 about Macron being egged is not true. These are old clips being shared. This time Macron has come in for criticism after the killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher. Macron had said that the teacher was killed as Islamists want our future.

He also pledged to fight against Islamist separatism. He further said that France will not give up cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad. He said that there was a need to defend free speech.

Fact Check Claim Egg was thrown on French President Macron for comments on Islam Conclusion The video being shared is an old one from 2017 during the elections Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in