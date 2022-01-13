Fact Check: Were there celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala following death of Bipin Rawat?

Fake: PM Modi has not announced a nation wide lockdown till Jan 25

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising owing to the Omicron variant there are rumours galore that a nationwide lockdown has been announced.

The claim on the social media says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown until January 25. It says that the lockdown would begin on January 14 and go on until January 25.

This is a fake claim and no such announcement has been made. The government clarified that the claims being shared on the social media regarding the lockdown are fake. Trust only authentic sources of information and do not share such pictures and messages, the government also said.

While no lockdown has been announced, several states have imposed strict curbs. Many states have imposed night and weekend curfews.

The government of India on the other hand has advised that states exercise caution. The Prime Minister has held a meeting with top health officials and will meet with the Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories to review the COVID-19 situation.

Fact Check Claim M has announced lockdown till Jan 25 Conclusion The govt has clarified that this news is fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in