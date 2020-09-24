Fake: NTA UGC NET Examination 2020 will not have negative marking

New Delhi, Sep 25: A website has claimed that there would be negative marking in the NTA UGC NET examination 2020.

The article says that this year, the government has decided that there would be negative marking for every wrong answer by the candidates.

However this claim is false, the government has clarified. PIB has said that this is a false claim and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The PIB also advises not to believe in false information.

The exam will comprise two papers. Both the papers will of objective type, multiple choices questions. The question in the first papers will asses the teaching or research aptitude of the candidate. The second paper is based on the subject selected by the candidate and would assess the domain knowledge. Every correct answer carries 2 marks.If a question is found to

"If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous during the key challenge, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answer would be given the credit. Only for dropped question(s), if any, marks will be given to all the candidates," the NTA said in its notification.

