Fake: Indian Railways has not cancelled trains from March 31

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: There are several reports doing the rounds claiming that the trains will be cancelled from March 31.

Indian Railways Cancels All Passenger Trains Till March 31, 2020, As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise, Only Goods Trains to Run, the viral post on the social media said.

The government however clarified that this claim is fake. The new claiming that the trains would be cancelled from March 30 is old. The Indian Railways has not taken any decision to cancel the trains.

It may be recalled that last year on March 22., the Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains until March 31 2020 due to the pandemic. In May the government started special Shramik Trains for the migrant labourers.

Fact Check Claim Indian Railways cancels trains from March 31 Conclusion This is an old news and no such decision has been taken Rating False