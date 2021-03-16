YouTube
    Fake: Indian Railways has not cancelled trains from March 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: There are several reports doing the rounds claiming that the trains will be cancelled from March 31.

    Indian Railways Cancels All Passenger Trains Till March 31, 2020, As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise, Only Goods Trains to Run, the viral post on the social media said.

    Fake: Indian Railways has not cancelled trains from March 31
    Representational Image

    The government however clarified that this claim is fake. The new claiming that the trains would be cancelled from March 30 is old. The Indian Railways has not taken any decision to cancel the trains.

    It may be recalled that last year on March 22., the Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains until March 31 2020 due to the pandemic. In May the government started special Shramik Trains for the migrant labourers.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian Railways cancels trains from March 31

    Conclusion

    This is an old news and no such decision has been taken

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
