Fake: Image of police car burning is not from Norway

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: An image of a car burning has been linked to the recent violence in Norway. Clashes had broken out between the right activists and Muslims in Oslo.

The far right activists had taken out a rally against the Islamisation of Scandinavia and the same was opposed by the Muslims groups.

A user on the social media while putting out the image said, 'Norway riots. It is horrible out there but there is no media coverage. The riots in Scandinavia is quite rare and it was not used to happen before. The mainstream media won't cover this because they have an agenda and appease immigrants.

However a reverse image search suggests that this an image from Chicago and not Norway. Following the killing of a black man, George Floyd in May protests had erupted. This is an image of a police car beings set ablaze by the rioters during the 'Black Lives Matter,' protests.

The reverse image search led us to an article in a news portal called WGN9, published on May 31. The article titled Massive US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks can be found here:

The same image has appeared in articles published by the Chicago Sun Times. The image being circulated now on the social media has a misleading claim. It is from the United States and not from Norway.

Fact Check Claim Image of police car burning is from Norway Conclusion The image is not from Norway, but US Rating False