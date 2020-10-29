YouTube
    Fake: Government is not providing free Tablets to all students

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: A WhatsApp forward has gone viral in which it is claimed that the government is providing free Tablets to all the students.

    Fake: Government is not providing free Tablets to all students

    Many students don't have proper facilities like smartphones or laptops to take online classes and exams. So that government is providing free Tablets to all the students. This is to help students complete their education with the help of online classes. You can fill the form to get your free Tablet, the WhatsApp message also claims.

    Fake: Indian National Flag was not waved at rally in Karachi

    This claim is false. The government has not made any such announcement. It is an act of miscreants and citizens should refrain from engaging with such fraudulent websites, the government has clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government is providing free Tablets to all students

    Conclusion

    Government is not providing free Tablets to all students

    Rating

    False
