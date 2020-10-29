Fake: Government is not providing free Tablets to all students

Fake: India’s import to China has not increased by 27 per cent

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: A WhatsApp forward has gone viral in which it is claimed that the government is providing free Tablets to all the students.

Many students don't have proper facilities like smartphones or laptops to take online classes and exams. So that government is providing free Tablets to all the students. This is to help students complete their education with the help of online classes. You can fill the form to get your free Tablet, the WhatsApp message also claims.

This claim is false. The government has not made any such announcement. It is an act of miscreants and citizens should refrain from engaging with such fraudulent websites, the government has clarified.

Fact Check Claim Government is providing free Tablets to all students Conclusion Government is not providing free Tablets to all students Rating False