Fake: DoT has not providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers in your location

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: There is a certificate that is in circulation that says that the Department of Telecommunications is providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers at various locations.

The notification which is in circulation on WhatsApp says that the DoT and Mobile, Government of India allows you to install the tower at your premises. Before installing the mobile tower the land owner has to deposit Rs 3,300 with the Department of Information Technology.

It also goes on to say, 'we have received the document copy as the agreement with the owner of the building structure stability certificate from an engineer. The company is (sic) agreed to install the tower at the location under Telecom Act 1972.

This has been circulated several times on WhatsApp. Many have fallen prey to this notice as well. We checked with our sources to find out about the authenticity of this certificate.

Our sources confirmed that this certificate is fake and no such NoC has been issued by the Department of Telecommunications or any other department.

Do not fall prey for such fake WhatsApp forwards and end up losing your money. There are many who have raised this issue online speaking about how they have lost money due to this notice. The certificate is fake.

Fact Check Claim DoT is providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers Conclusion DoT has not providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in