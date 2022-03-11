Fake: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will not be declared at 2 pm today

Fact check: Is this the link to watch the Russia-Ukraine war live?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will be released soon.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The CBSE has not made any announcement regarding the dates. While students were expecting that the results would have been declared on February 20, the same did not happen.

Now there is a notice being circulated on the social media claiming that the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 will be released today by 2 pm. However the CBSE has said that this is fake. No such announcement has been made as yet.

Lakhs of students and teachers are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Fact Check Claim CBSE result to be declared today Conclusion CBSE result will not be released today Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in