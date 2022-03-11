YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will not be declared at 2 pm today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will be released soon.

    The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Fake: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will not be declared at 2 pm today

    The CBSE has not made any announcement regarding the dates. While students were expecting that the results would have been declared on February 20, the same did not happen.

    Now there is a notice being circulated on the social media claiming that the CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 will be released today by 2 pm. However the CBSE has said that this is fake. No such announcement has been made as yet.

    Lakhs of students and teachers are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

    The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

    CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

    Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    CBSE result to be declared today

    Conclusion

    CBSE result will not be released today

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster cbse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X