Fact check: Will coronavirus die if disinfectant is injected into human body

    New Delhi, Apr 25: US President suggested the possibility of studying injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients or bringing UV light inside their bodies to kill the deadly virus.

    While Trump later on said that he was being sarcastic about, it both Dettol and Lysol have warned people against injecting or drinking the disinfectant. Trump's statement came in the wake of a US official said that coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity.

    "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute...And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that," Trump had said.

    Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Dettol and Lysol has urged people not to administer disinfectant products into the human body. "Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)," Reckitt Benckiser said.

    We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion (drinking) or any other route. As with all products our disinfectants and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety instructions, the company further said.

    Recently the Union Health Ministry in India had said, "spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful."

