YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Who desecrated this Kali idol in Bengal Temple?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: A post with images of a burnt idol of Goddess Kali has gone viral on the social media.

    BJP MP, Arjun Singh took to twitter and along with the images wrote, jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture.

    Fact check: Who desecrated this Kali idol in Bengal Temple?

    See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned the idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal. Shameful.

    However the authorities have refuted this claim. The Murshidabad police said that the mandir committee said it was a fire accident. The Temple authorities are taking necessary action and the local police and administration is coordinating.

    Further the West Bengal Police has debunked the claim by the MP and posted on twitter that the claim is misleading. Legal action is being taken. Please do not get carried away by misleading, provocative and mischievous posts, the West Bengal Police also said.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Muslims burnt idol of Goddess Kali in Bengal

    Conclusion

    Communal angle to incident has been denied

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, September 3, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X