Fact check: Who desecrated this Kali idol in Bengal Temple?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: A post with images of a burnt idol of Goddess Kali has gone viral on the social media.

BJP MP, Arjun Singh took to twitter and along with the images wrote, jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture.

See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned the idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal. Shameful.

However the authorities have refuted this claim. The Murshidabad police said that the mandir committee said it was a fire accident. The Temple authorities are taking necessary action and the local police and administration is coordinating.

Further the West Bengal Police has debunked the claim by the MP and posted on twitter that the claim is misleading. Legal action is being taken. Please do not get carried away by misleading, provocative and mischievous posts, the West Bengal Police also said.

Fact Check Claim Muslims burnt idol of Goddess Kali in Bengal Conclusion Communal angle to incident has been denied Rating Half True