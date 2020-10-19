YouTube
    Fact check: Was Nitish Kumar's convoy pelted with stones during the Bihar Election campaign

    New Delhi, Oct 19: This is Bihar Chief Minister Sanghi Nitish Kumar who is going around getting pelted with stones. He deserves it as people are dying of hunger and he is enjoying himself in an air conditioner claims a viral post on the social media.

    The 2.30 minute video shows a convoy of SUVs and a police jeep passing through a village when it comes under attack. One of the police jeeps crashes into a house as people continue to pelt stones. The policemen on the other hand retaliate and thrown stones and even hit the people.

    OneIndia found that this is a video shot in 2018. The incident took place two years back when Kumar's convoy was attacked in a village at Buxar in Bihar, while he was on a statewide tour. It was reported in 2018 that the incident took place at Nandan village in Buxar. The security personnel were injured in the incident, but Nitish escaped unhurt.

    The villagers wanted Nitish Kumar to address issues relating to the lack of amenities.

    Today the video is being shared again owing to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

    However this is an old video that was shot in 2018 during Kumar's Vikas Samiksha Yatra, while he was taking stock of the developmental schemes of the government.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Nitish Kumar’s convoys pelted with stones during Bihar Election campaign

    Conclusion

    This is an old video from 2018

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    X