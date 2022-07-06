Fact Check: Was Amit Shah left speechless after a Hyderabad reporter asked him questions

New Delhi, July 06: The BJP's national executive meeting was held in Hyderabad earlier this week. Now a video of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is going viral where he is seen giving an interview to a television journalist.

Those who shared the video claimed that Shah went silent after the reporter asked him why the the Narendra Modi government did not help Telangana during the floods. The reporter asks in Hindi, "Telangana was affected by floods and rains. No money came from the Centre. Then on what grounds do the leaders from Delhi visit here."

OneIndia has learnt that the video has been heavily edited to make it look like Shah was silent and could not answer the question. Moreover this video is not even from the recently held national executive of the BJP.

We found that the original video was posted in 2020 during the municipal elections in Hyderabad and Shah does respond to the question. The original video was uploaded by V6 News Telugu and the length ins almost 8 hours long. It was shot on November 29 2020 during a road show by Shah ahead of the Municipal Elections in Hyderabad.

The reporter's question is in reference to the comments made by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. He can be heard asking, 'KCR says that there will be communal riots and law and order issues if the BJP wins here. What do you have to say about that.'

Following this the reporter asks, 'Telangana was affected by floods and rains, but no money came from the Centre. They are asking on what grounds do leaders from Delhi visit here.' This is the question that has been taken off context and is being shared in the viral video now.

Shah responds by saying that the Centre has contributed the most to Hyderabad. Water entered the houses of seven lakh people. Where were KCR and Owaisi at that time. It was our people who were with the public. Also the water entered the house is because of the encroachment that Owaisi permitted. If we win the elections, we will remove all the encroachments and make Hyderabad a world class city.

If one goes through the video the journalist asked many other questions quoting KCR. Shah responded to every question. Hence it is clear that the video has been manipulated to make it look like the Home Minister was left speechless after the reporter asked questions.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 11:45 [IST]