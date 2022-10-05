Fact Check: Video of massive crowds at Kejriwal’s Gujarat rally shared with false claim

New Delhi, Oct 05: With the heat going up in Gujarat ahead of the all important assembly elections, a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral.

The video shows a large crowd of people gathered for an AAP rally led by Kejriwal. In the video we can see that the ground is jam-packed with people sitting on buses and other vehicles as well as on the ground. The dias is however not visible so one cannot say clearly who is addressing the rally.

OneIndia did a reverse search of the keyframes and found that the same video was uploaded by scores of Twitter users on March 22 2021. We learnt that this video was from the Moga Mahapanchayat in Punjab.

A high resolution viral video of the same event was also uploaded on March 21 2021. We could see the text on the buses written in Punjabi. This made it clear that the buses are from Punjab.

The Kisan Mahapanchyat was organised by AAP against the Centre's farm laws which were later repealed. The viral video in circulation was also fact checked by Rozana Spokesman.

Hence it clear that at the video that has gone viral is not from Gujarat, but from a meeting organised by the AAP in 2021.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 11:51 [IST]