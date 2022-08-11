India
    Fact Check: This video of a flyover illuminated in saffron, white and green is from Jaipur

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year. Many have changed their profile pictures using the Indian flag and the nation ushers in the 75th year of Indian independence.

    Amidst this a video has gone viral showing a fly-over illuminated in saffron, white and green. The users claimed that it was from Bhagyanagar in Hyderabad. Others claimed that it was from Borivali in Mumbai and some even said it is from Kolkata.

    Fact Check: This video of a flyover illuminated in saffron, white and green is from Jaipur

    OneIndia has learnt that these claims are false. We found that the video was shared first on an Instagram account which goes by the handle Rajasthan.

    Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes from Aug 13-15Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes from Aug 13-15

    We also found the same video on YouTube posted by a channel called First India News. This was posted on August 4 2022.

    This report said that the flyover was the Sodala Elevated Road in Jaipur. In the video news story, the reporter interview an official from the Jaipur Development Authority. Hence we can conclude that the video in question is neither from Mumbai, Hyderabad or Kolkata.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    This video of an illuminated flyover is from Hyderabad

    Conclusion

    The video being circulated is from Jaipur

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

