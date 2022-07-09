Fact Check: This is not the man who assassinated Shinzo Abe as the internet is claiming

Fact Check: Did violence break out in Bihar again over the Agnipath Scheme

New Delhi, July 09: Former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe was assassinated at an event in Nara, Japan on July 8. While the security personnel have taken into custody the assassin, several social media users have circulated photos identifying the killer as Samzuki Hydaiko, a member of Japan's Yakuza syndicate.

Those sharing the photos claimed that this was the person responsible for Abe's death. "#ShinzoAbe's shooter was identified as Samzuki Hydaiko. A known political extremist and Yakuza member," one tweet read.

OneIndia has learnt that the man in the photo is an American comedian, writer and actor, Sam Hyde. Moreover the man who shot Abe is Tetsuya Yamagami, not Samzuki Hydaiko.

Several media reports said that Tetsuya Yamagami is a man in his early forties. The reports also said that he worked for the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force in the past. It was said that he shot Abe because he was dissatisfied with the former prime minister.

Shinzo Abe set out a bold vision for India-Japan partnership

We looked several search engines and nowhere did we find any report on a person by the name Samzuki Hydaiko. The Yakuza which is an organised crime syndicate in Japan has existed in Japan for many centuries. Its modern day activities include, drug trafficking, extortion and prostitution.

While we searched for Hyde, we found that he is famous for sketch comedy and public pranks. This confirmed that the photo going viral with the claim that the man is Abe's assassin is false.

Fact Check Claim This is Samzuki Hydaiko from the Yakuza syndicate who assassinated Abe Conclusion The man in the photo is not Samzuki Hydaiko, but American comedian Sam Hyde Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in