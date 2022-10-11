Fact Check: This is not a BJP leader distributing chicken, liquor in AP

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: A video has gone viral with the claim that a BJP leader in Telangana is distributing liquor and chicken to voters. Several people can be seen in the video receiving the liquor and chicken in a public place.

    Fact Check on BJP leader

    While sharing the video on Facebook several users wrote, 'only BJP can do this.' OneIndia searched on Google for the video and we were led to a similar clip. As per reports, the video is that of a TRS leader who was distributing the chicken and liquor.

    The video was in fact shared earlier this month by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the state general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh BJP. While tagging TRS president, K T Rama Rao, Reddy had written, 'so now the TRS leaders are distributing alcohol, chicken to make KCR Gary PM.' He had also asked it was KTR's idea.

    We also found a report in the Hindustan Times about the incident. The headline read, TRS leader distributes liquor & chicken to celebrate KCR's bid to go national.

    Fact Check: Video of massive crowds at Kejriwal’s Gujarat rally shared with false claimFact Check: Video of massive crowds at Kejriwal’s Gujarat rally shared with false claim

    News agency ANI too had reported this incident and said, 'watch: TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor bottles and chicken to locals ahead of Telangana CM KC Rao launching a national party tomorrow, in Warangal.'

    We also found an Indian Express report dated October 4 about the incident. The report was titled Watch: Ahead of KCR's national party launch, TRS leader distributes liquor, chickens.

    Hence it becomes clear that the video in circulation of a leader distributing chicken and liquor is that of a TRS leader and not a BJP politician.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows BJP leader distributing liquor and chicken in Andhra Pradesh

    Conclusion

    The video of a TRS leader and is from Warangal

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
    X