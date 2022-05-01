Fact Check: Did Muslims in UP protest after they were stopped from performing namaz?

Fact Check: Viral video showing the moon rising in the North Pole is not real

Fact check: Received SMS that ‘Your SBI account has been blocked’?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 01: Since the last few days, a lot of people have been receiving a text message on their phones saying "Dear A/c Holder Your SBI Bank Documents has expired A/c will be Blocked. Update Your Document Now" to people.

This message is followed by a link, where the account holder is supposed to upload their documents.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

In a tweet, PIB said, "A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck. Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in"

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck



▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.



▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/Rew7RySDQL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 1, 2022

Hence, if you have received such a mail or text message on your mobile phone, you are advised not to ignore this as if you fail to complete the KYC, your account may be blocked.

Fact Check Claim Your SBI account has been blocked Conclusion This viral post is fake. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 14:26 [IST]