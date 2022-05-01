YouTube
    Fact check: Received SMS that 'Your SBI account has been blocked'?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 01: Since the last few days, a lot of people have been receiving a text message on their phones saying "Dear A/c Holder Your SBI Bank Documents has expired A/c will be Blocked. Update Your Document Now" to people.

    This message is followed by a link, where the account holder is supposed to upload their documents.

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

    In a tweet, PIB said, "A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck. Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in"

    Hence, if you have received such a mail or text message on your mobile phone, you are advised not to ignore this as if you fail to complete the KYC, your account may be blocked.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Your SBI account has been blocked

    Conclusion

    This viral post is fake.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 14:26 [IST]
    X