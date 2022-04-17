YouTube
    Fact Check: Received an SMS that Rs 2,67,000 credited into your bank account?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is being claimed that Rs 2,67,000 has been credited into their account under a government scheme.

    Fact Check: Received an SMS that Rs 2,67,000 credited into your bank account?

    "Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for Rs Rs 2,67,000 under Govt Yojana", the message read. It also has a link, asking people to click on it."

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that the government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

    "Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'? Beware of decitful messages in name of govt of India. This Message is FAKE", PIB said in a tweet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'

    Conclusion

    Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 14:33 [IST]
