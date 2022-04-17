Fact Check: Received an SMS that Rs 2,67,000 credited into your bank account?
New Delhi, Apr 17: Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is being claimed that Rs 2,67,000 has been credited into their account under a government scheme.
"Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for Rs Rs 2,67,000 under Govt Yojana", the message read. It also has a link, asking people to click on it."
However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that the government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.
Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2022
BEWARE!
▶️This Message is #FAKE!
▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message. pic.twitter.com/5tYjsmi6IU
Fact Check
Claim
A message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'
Conclusion
Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message