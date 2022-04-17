Fact check: Was this Muslim boy in Karnataka killed for watching The Kashmir Files

Fact Check: Received an SMS that Rs 2,67,000 credited into your bank account?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is being claimed that Rs 2,67,000 has been credited into their account under a government scheme.

"Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for Rs Rs 2,67,000 under Govt Yojana", the message read. It also has a link, asking people to click on it."

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that the government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?#PIBFactCheck



BEWARE!



▶️This Message is #FAKE!



▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message. pic.twitter.com/5tYjsmi6IU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2022

"Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'? Beware of decitful messages in name of govt of India. This Message is FAKE", PIB said in a tweet.

Fact Check Claim A message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana' Conclusion Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 14:33 [IST]